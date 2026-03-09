🔴Synagogue terrorized by gunfire, Call for jihad in Mtl, Women's org promotes trans | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at reports of gunfire targeting a Toronto synagogue over the weekend, the third Jewish place of worship targeted by terrorists in a week.
Plus, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie captured an Iranian regime supporter in Montreal calling for jihad against the U.S., Israel and Canada.
And finally, the largest source of funding for amateur sport in Nova Scotia used International Women's Day as an opportunity to promote a trans-identifying biological male in an advertisement.
