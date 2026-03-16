🔴Al Quds Day recap, Safety minister on IRGC deportations, Poilievre on auto industry | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at fallout from this past weekend's Al Quds Day rally in Toronto, where Rebel News was on scene as large crowds supporting and opposing the Iranian regime gathered after Premier Ford's government failed to secure an injunction against the demonstration.

Plus, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is insisting the federal authorities are taking an “aggressive” approach towards the hundreds of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps current or former members who are residing in Canada.

And finally, Pierre Poilievre is focused on creating a plan to save Canada's auto industry, suggesting the Carney Liberals are failing to stop U.S. tariffs, subsidizing foreign-made EVs and threatening jobs as vehicle production declines.

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