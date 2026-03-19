🔴Poilievre talks trade with Rogan, Supreme Court to hear firearms challenge | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's trip to the United States, where he's been pitching the benefits of Canada-U.S. free trade, including an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, one of the largest podcasts in the world.
Plus, the Supreme Court of Canada has taken on a case involving a challenge of the Liberal gun grab, could the Trudeau-era order in council that banned thousands of firearms be overturned?
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