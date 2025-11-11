🔴Honouring our vets, Public servants to boost military, Smith on ostrich cull | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we honour our veterans on Remembrance Day, saluting the servicemen and women who have risked life and limb — or paid the ultimate sacrifice — to defend our nation.

Plus, the Carney Liberals are exploring how to boost Canada's military strength by 300,000 through volunteers from public service workers, with federal and provincial employees being given a one-week training course in handling firearms, driving trucks and flying drones.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has weighed in on the culling of hundreds of ostriches in British Columbia, wondering why the federal authorities didn't search for a “better way” of managing the situation, like shipping them to the U.S. after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offered to continue using the birds for research.

