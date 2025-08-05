REBEL ROUNDUP | Poilievre on unifying Canada, Carney on gender ideology, Jews banned from Pride

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle (ft. United Party of Canada leader Grant Abraham)

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre responding to a question about why Alberta should remain in Canada, as the Conservative leader pitched a message of national unity amid talks of an independence referendum in the province.

Plus, Mark Carney was pressed about his daughter attending the now discredited Tavistock gender clinic in the United Kingdom as the prime minister attended the Vancouver Pride parade.

And finally, speaking of Pride — Jewish groups in Montreal were banned from taking part in the city's Pride parade, only for the celebration to be disrupted by anti-Israel activists.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

