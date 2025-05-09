REBEL ROUNDUP | Separatism rising in Sask & Alberta, Carney's Bermuda tax haven, Unemployment rises

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at the rising separatist movement in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with new polling data showing around 25% to 30% support for the motion prior to the election — only for that number to have climbed to 36% following Mark Carney and the Liberals' fourth straight consecutive electoral victory.

Plus, Rebel boss Ezra Levant took a short trip to Bermuda, where he investigated Carney's firm, Brookfield Asset Management's ties to the notorious tax haven.

And finally, unemployment in Canada is nearing 7% and the Bank of Canada warned yesterday that a prolonged trade war poses a serious threat to the national economy.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams