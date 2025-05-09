REBEL ROUNDUP | Separatism rising in Sask & Alberta, Carney's Bermuda tax haven, Unemployment rises
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies
Today, we're looking at the rising separatist movement in Alberta and Saskatchewan, with new polling data showing around 25% to 30% support for the motion prior to the election — only for that number to have climbed to 36% following Mark Carney and the Liberals' fourth straight consecutive electoral victory.
Plus, Rebel boss Ezra Levant took a short trip to Bermuda, where he investigated Carney's firm, Brookfield Asset Management's ties to the notorious tax haven.
And finally, unemployment in Canada is nearing 7% and the Bank of Canada warned yesterday that a prolonged trade war poses a serious threat to the national economy.
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).