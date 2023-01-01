Skeptical media is a necessity heading into 2023

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

T’is the season to be jolly and it’s certainly been a boisterous year pointing out the hypocrisy of the bureaucracy with the nonsensical COVID-related responses, while giving a voice to real scientific experts and medical professionals who have been silenced, slandered, and smeared.

Most of this included detailing factual real-world data as it pertains to the novel injections and alerting the general public that they were not being given true, informed consent with these new pharma products.

These interviews included independent data analyst Kelly Brown, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Malone, medical research firm founder Deanna McLeod, and the seemingly endless stories of injection injury that ensued.

Rebel reporting has been absolutely crucial to the Canadian public throughout the pandemic pandemonium and is done in stark contrast to the government-funded mainstreamists at the media party that have continually gaslit and lied to Canadians – which became increasingly apparent during our extensive coverage of the Canadian trucker convoy.

At one of the convoy stops in Port Hope, Ontario – shortly after Trudeau announced that there was a “small fringe minority” on its way to Ottawa – it was evident that Canadians of all colours and stripes were coming together as a unified grassroots movement.

What followed was nearly three straight weeks of work for some of my colleagues on the ground in Ottawa where our team gave a voice to those who were advocating for unity against an overreaching government, who were having their words spun in the media that were busy crafting narratives of division and hate.

More on-the-ground reporting that we conducted was in October, when a team of five Rebels covered the inside of the World Health Summit 2022, a three-day globalist conference that takes place yearly in Berlin which is said to be the hub for global health.

On the first day, there was a brief 25-second opportunity to point a question to the World Health Organization's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

As the recommender of indiscriminate COVID-related global lockdowns that have been shown to cause grotesque harm, Tedros was unable to ascertain whether or not he would support or recommend that strategy again.

Before he realized that I was a skeptic, he swooped in and put his arm around me like I was some sort of fan girl.

It’s clear that these ivory tower-dwelling unelected globalists are not used to being face-to-face with skepticism.

Moving forward into 2023, it's clear that there is a need for this kind of on-the-ground investigative journalism to point out the short falls and failures of the global health regime.