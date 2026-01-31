SNEAK PEEK: Rebel News goes undercover in Communist Cuba!

Just days after the U.S. arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, I quietly travelled to Cuba on a secret mission with Rebel News’ Head of Production, Efrain Monsanto. We posed as tourists to hide that we were journalists, knowing the risks of reporting on one of the most repressive states in the world.

Our goal was simple: to break through the government propaganda and hear directly from everyday Cubans.

What we found was shocking.

The people we met risked everything just to speak with us, including up to ten years in prison simply for giving an interview. We had to blur their faces to protect them, but their words and courage revealed the truth that the dictatorship tries to hide. Fear and silence have suffocated Cuba for decades, but we managed to capture what the state-controlled media won’t show you.

Watch the teaser right now and see what Havana looks like under the current regime. The full investigative report will be released this Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at TheTruthAboutCuba.com — and with your support, we can give Cubans a real voice.

If you’re able, please consider making a donation to help offset the significant costs of our flights, hotel, meals, and security precautions involved in reporting from inside cuba.

Please donate to support our mission to tell the world the truth about Cuba! Reporting from authoritarian states isn't easy — and it certainly isn't cheap. Travel, security, equipment, translators, and logistics all add up, and there's no government funding or corporate sponsorship covering the bill. If you believe independent journalism should have the courage to go where others won't, please consider making a contribution to support this mission. Every donation helps us continue uncovering the truth and sharing the stories that would otherwise remain hidden.

