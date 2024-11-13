Thousands take action against Australia’s MAD censorship push

Thousands of Australians are making their voices heard in a united stand against the proposed Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024, widely dubbed the "MAD Bill."

More than 10,000 people have used an online form set up by Rebel News at KillTheBill.com.au to contact their senators, urging them to vote down the legislation that could drastically limit free speech in Australia.

The bill, which has already passed the House of Representatives, seeks to give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) significant powers to regulate online content through new industry codes. If enacted, these measures would allow government and select media-approved sources greater influence over what Australians are allowed to read, hear, and discuss online. Critics of the bill argue it risks silencing independent voices, including journalists, commentators, and regular Australians, under the guise of combating “misinformation” and “disinformation.”

Be heard! Use the below form to contact your local senators:

The outpouring of public opposition reflects concerns that the bill's vague definitions of misinformation could lead to an erosion of free speech. The bill's wording leaves room for broad interpretation, which opens the door to government overreach. Dissenting voices that challenge or question official narratives, even on complex or evolving issues, may be suppressed.

With the Senate vote looming, the groundswell of public resistance highlights the importance Australians place on maintaining a diversity of opinions in media and public discourse.

This movement underscores the view that a democratic society should encourage a wide range of perspectives and that transparency and accountability are best served when all viewpoints are allowed space to be heard.

By flooding Senators' inboxes, Australians are sending a clear message: they are not willing to accept legislation that could stifle legitimate debate.

Follow our coverage: