VLOG: They served me CAMEL in Somaliland — I had to try it!
A firsthand look at a largely unrecognised democracy often misunderstood abroad.
Travelling through the streets with my local guide, I got a raw, unfiltered look at daily life in a country the world continues to overlook.
“It’s not what everyone says it is,” I said early on, reflecting on the contrast between perception and reality. “It’s friendly, safe.”
From roadside car repairs to spontaneous conversations with locals, the day unfolded with a sense of openness that’s hard to manufacture. When our vehicle needed a quick fix, strangers flagged us down and helped repair it on the spot.
The streets were lively but relaxed. Goats wandered freely through traffic and nearly everyone we encountered was eager to engage. One local summed up the mood simply: “Somaliland is happy, happy, happy.”
English is widely spoken here, despite the lack of tourism, and conversations flowed easily.
We stopped for Ethiopian coffee: strong, black, and unapologetic. The entire spread, coffee, popcorn and water for four people, cost just a few dollars.
As midday prayers approached, the city shifted. Shops closed, streets emptied, and a calm silence took over.
It was during this quiet moment that the bigger picture became clear. Somaliland operates as a functioning democracy, holding elections every five years.
By afternoon, the city came alive again, particularly at restaurants. Friday tradition meant one thing: camel meat. I tried it for the first time. “It tastes pretty good,” I admitted. “It’s not tender like lamb… but I’d eat this again.”
Everywhere we went, people were welcoming, curious, and full of humour. In just two days, Somaliland challenged everything I thought I knew. And if my experience is anything to go by, it’s a place the world needs to start paying attention to.
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Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/