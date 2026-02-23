IT’S TIME: Trump urged to SEAL historic DEAL with Somaliland
Locals in Somaliland back mineral access offer and push for long-sought U.S. recognition.
Making headlines over the weekend, Somaliland’s government declared it is prepared to offer the United States exclusive access to its rare minerals and even the possibility of hosting American military bases. As part of my reporting mission in Somaliland, a functioning democracy largely ignored by the world, I took the question straight to the streets.
I asked business owners, community leaders and everyday locals what message they would send to U.S. President Donald Trump as their leaders intensify a push for formal recognition.
The response was strikingly unified.
“Please follow the Israelis,” one local businessman told me, referencing Israel’s recognition of Somaliland late last year. “We have so many minerals. We have so many natural resources. We can be a good partner … let’s be recognised by you.”
Another man framed the pitch squarely in American interests. “If you need to understand your politics, your economics, your finances, whatever concerns the American interest, you should recognise Somaliland,” he said. “We have opportunities not only in finance, but also natural resources as well.”
The government’s offer, outlined by Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi in an interview with AFP, includes exclusive mineral access and openness to U.S. military bases. “We are willing to give exclusive access to our minerals to the United States,” he said. “Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States. We believe that we will agree on something.”
Strategically perched across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, Somaliland occupies a critical maritime position. Officials say the territory holds deposits of lithium and coltan, minerals in growing global demand. For locals, however, the pitch is as much about legitimacy as it is about commerce.
“The recognition of Somaliland is so important,” one young man told me. “America first .... he needs peace and security.” Others were more effusive. “Donald Trump, we love you,” one said bluntly. “Somaliland people don’t hate you.”
Another supporter described Trump as “really honest… he tells you exactly what it is instead of beating through the bushes like the Democrats.” When I asked if he genuinely believed that sentiment reflected the broader mood, he didn’t hesitate: “Oh my God. They love Trump here.”
Since declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991, Somaliland has built its own institutions and maintained relative stability while much of Somalia struggled with turmoil. Yet international recognition has remained elusive.
