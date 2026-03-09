The KEY reason why the West should recognise Somaliland now

Standing on the docks of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden, it quickly becomes clear why this quiet port town sits at the centre of a much larger geopolitical conversation.

I travelled to Somaliland as part of my reporting mission for Rebel News, aiming to uncover what the truth about a functioning democracy that the world has largely ignored for more than three decades. On the ground in Berbera, I spoke with Maftouh, a local port worker who believes international recognition is long overdue.

“Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991 from the Somali state,” Maftouh explained as ships moved through the busy harbour behind us. “In more than three decades, we built our own government, our own economy and our own military infrastructure,” he said. “And more importantly, we built peace and stability.”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia after the collapse of the Somali government in 1991. Since then, it has operated with its own political institutions, elections and security forces, though it remains largely unrecognised internationally.

For Maftouh, the port of Berbera is one of the clearest examples of what Somaliland has managed to achieve.

“Berbera port is a strategic location in the Gulf of Aden where 30 per cent of global trade passes,” he said.

The port has undergone a major transformation over the past decade after international investment helped expand and modernise the facility. According to Maftouh, the changes have turned it into a key logistics hub for the region.

“We now have an additional 400-metre quay and some of the latest equipment in the port,” he said.

But the significance of Berbera extends beyond shipping lanes. Maftouh says its location makes it a critical gateway to landlocked Ethiopia, one of Africa’s largest and fastest-growing markets.

“We also have the Berbera corridor, which connects Somaliland and Ethiopia ... 120 million consumers,” he said.

To supporters of Somaliland’s independence, that economic potential is exactly why Western governments should take the territory more seriously.

When I asked Maftouh what message he would send to Western leaders watching this report, his answer was direct. “If the leaders of the West could watch this now, we would say to them: please follow the same path that Israel did,” he said.

He believes recognition would not just benefit Somaliland, but also its international partners.

“Since the United States is one of the greatest countries on the face of Earth, we would like to have a mutual benefit for both nations,” Maftouh said. “And get the recognition of Somaliland.”

Sign The Petition

If you believe Western governments should reward democratic success instead of ignoring it, add your name to the petition calling for Somaliland’s recognition as a sovereign state.

PETITION: Recognise Somaliland 5,618 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures It's time for Western governments to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state. While failed states and extremist-backed entities receive diplomatic recognition, Somaliland does not. This petition calls on Western governments to correct that failure. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code

Support Our Coverage

Help fund our reporting about what's really happening in Somaliland Rebel News is sending reporter Avi Yemini and his cameraman Benji to Somaliland to report from the ground on one of the world’s most successful, and most ignored, democracies. For more than 30 years, Somaliland has remained peaceful, stable and self-governing, yet Western media and governments largely refuse to acknowledge it. While failed states and extremist-backed regimes receive recognition, Somaliland is shut out. Avi will be there to speak directly to locals, leaders and everyday people, showing viewers what the establishment won’t: a functioning democracy in a volatile region that deserves to be heard. If you believe real journalism means boots on the ground — not talking points from afar — please consider chipping in to help cover economy flights, accommodation and basic expenses for this mission. Unlike the taxpayer-funded media, Rebel News is 100% viewer-supported. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Euros Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ DONATE

Watch All Our Coverage

Follow along with all of Avi's on-the-ground reporting about Somaliland.