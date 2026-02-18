Avi Yemini finds out haircuts in Somaliland are NOTHING like Australia
Even in the most overlooked corners of the world, safe, prosperous democracies can exist ... and sometimes, you find them in the middle of a barber shop banter.
One of the most memorable experiences from my time in Somaliland was visiting a local barber to get a haircut — and, as usual, things didn’t go quite to plan.
Our driver Ahmed hooked me up with a nearby barber shop ran by one of his relatives. From the moment we arrived, the banter was top notch; part joke, part cultural insight, all in good fun.
The haircut itself became a stage for conversation about more than just style. While I got a low skin fade, we talked politics and Donald Trump. The locals love Trump for his honesty and the possibility of international recognition for Somaliland.
While my barber did his thing, the conversation shifted to life in Somaliland. “I would have thought this place would be full of pirates and danger, like Somalia,” the barbershop owner, who moved here from Kentucky, confessed. “But walking the streets at 1am, nobody even looked at me.”
He explained a key reason: community accountability. “Our motto here is that the people are the government. If someone in the community is an extremist, the people will bring them out,” he said. It’s a striking example of local governance and social cohesion, a model Western countries could learn from, particularly when dealing with extremism.
For 34 years, Somaliland has maintained independence and stability without formal recognition. Despite being in a region riddled with corruption and conflict, it has built a thriving democracy that functions effectively. And as I left the barber, freshly groomed, I couldn’t help but marvel at how ordinary life —haircuts, neighbourhoods, evening outings — reflects extraordinary success in a country the world tends to ignore.
