From prison to president: The extraordinary story of Somaliland’s nation builder

Former First Lady Kalttoum Egal reflects on her husband's legacy and explains why Somaliland thrives while neighbouring countries face crisis and chaos.

Somaliland is a remarkable outlier in the Horn of Africa: a stable, democratic and safe region that is largely overlooked by the world.

During my recent visit, I spoke with Somaliland’s former First Lady, Kalttoum Egal, who offered a compelling insight into the country’s unique success.

Egal shared the story of her late husband, Egal Mohamed, who became the second president of Somaliland in 1993. “My husband, when he was 25, started politics. He worked tirelessly for Somaliland,” she said.

Her husband’s political journey was fraught with peril. He held three ministerial posts in Somalia before resigning, became an opposition leader, and was jailed for 12 years following a military coup in 1969.

Egal emphasised her husband’s loyalty to his people. “He didn’t seek wealth from government ... he was very generous.” She noted his vision for international recognition, particularly from Israel.

When asked why Somaliland thrives while nearby regions struggle with extremism, Egal credited the local population. She noted that religion guides society, but political and social cohesion prevents radicalisation.

Somaliland may be largely overlooked internationally, but as Egal made clear, its security, democracy, and unique social cohesion offer lessons for the world ... and hope for a region long associated with conflict.

