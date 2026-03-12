VLOG: Somaliland’s food scene is NOT what you think!

On my first night in the capital of Somaliland, I found myself hungry, curious and ready to test a claim from our driver Ahmed, who insisted the restaurant he brought us to served some of the best food in town.

The place was called Olive, an Italian-style restaurant that has only recently opened in Hargeisa. Ahmed was quick to mention that the owners were relatives of his, which immediately raised suspicions from our crew that this might be more family promotion than culinary excellence.

Either way, I told him we’d give it an honest review.

“This is Olive Restaurant,” the manager explained when I asked about the new venue. “We are open now for two and a half months now, so we are still new. We had the opportunity to open the Italian restaurant, which was not available in Somaliland before, so this is the first one.”

For many outside observers, Somaliland is often confused with neighbouring Somalia, which carries a reputation for instability ... to say the least. The manager said those perceptions are badly outdated.

“I would say don’t listen to liars,” he told me when I asked what he’d say to people afraid to visit. “We have many enemies so that’s what the enemy is spreading… Somaliland is open for business. Somaliland welcomes everybody.”

He also took pride in the freshness of the food.

“When we talk about the meat, it’s fresh from the market, slaughtered this morning. If we don’t eat it in the afternoon, we don’t consider it fresh.”

Our crew ordered a platter for four or five people, about $40 USD, enough to feed myself, cameraman Benji, Ahmed and our security guard.

I started with the lamb. “Oh, that is good,” I said after the first bite. “The lamb is really good. That flavour’s amazing ... burst in your mouth.”

Dish after dish delivered the same verdict. The food in Somaliland is the bomb.

For locals, the hope is that visitors will eventually discover the country for themselves. Many here believe tourism could grow dramatically if more governments formally recognise Somaliland as an independent nation.

“We are expecting tourism to flood in,” the restaurant manager said. “Especially after the recognition … we are expecting visitors, officials from other countries, delegations.”

