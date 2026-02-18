Why THIS 850km coastline is a global security gamechanger

A Somaliland authority manager explains why Western recognition of this stable democracy is vital for protecting international trade routes.

Avi Yemini
  February 18, 2026   |   News Analysis

Standing on the docks of the Port of Berbera, it becomes immediately clear that this isn't just a local maritime hub; it is a geographic goldmine that the West can no longer afford to ignore.

As part of my mission to uncover the truth about Somaliland, a thriving, self-governed democracy tucked away in a volatile region, I talked to Port Authority Manager Ali Dirie Ahmed about why the world’s eyes should be fixed on these shores.

The strategic argument for recognising Somaliland’s independence is, quite literally, a matter of global security. While the neighbouring coast of Yemen is plagued by Houthi terrorists and the waters of Somalia remain a breeding ground for pirates, Somaliland stands as a pillar of stability.

"Somaliland has been a stable country... contributing to the regional stability and peace since it has reclaimed its independence," Ahmed told me. He pointed out that Berbera sits on the southern side of the Gulf of Aden, a critical "choke point" connecting the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean via the Red Sea. With more than 15% of all international trade passing along their 850-kilometre coastline, the stakes for countries like Australia, Britain, and the U.S. are enormous.

What is most impressive is that Somaliland has achieved this security largely on its own. While Al-Shabaab and other terrorist organisations run rampant nearby, Ahmed proudly notes they have "no presence" here. "We have a coastal guard, we have a military ... our system of governance has allowed us to secure this sea," he explained.

However, the lack of formal recognition remains a significant hurdle. Ahmed believes that official status would transform informal cooperation into "formal security agreements," making the region even safer. His message to Western leaders is blunt: "Recognising Somaliland means this route will be more secure."

He argues that international law is on their side and that the "sacrifice has been done" by his people to earn their place on the world stage. Without recognition, the international community is essentially leaving a massive stretch of vital coastline in a diplomatic limbo, despite it being managed by a "responsible state" that already does the heavy lifting of counter-terrorism and anti-piracy work.

