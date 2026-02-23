The SECRET to Somaliland’s success is PEOPLE, says retired activist

In the Horn of Africa, I spoke with Amina Mohamoud Warsame, a retired civil society activist, who reflected on Somaliland’s turbulent history and its path toward becoming a stable democracy despite decades without international recognition.

Warsame described growing up during the British colonial period and later witnessing Somaliland’s union with Somalia under Siad Barre’s rule. She said the nation’s history was marked by oppression and violence, but also by a strong collective determination to rebuild.

“The secret is people,” she told me. “We have been oppressed so much … people came back from refugee camps with one understanding; they didn’t want anything to do with revenge. They wanted peace.”

She explained that the liberation movement made a conscious decision to move forward without settling old scores. The choice to forgive, she said, helped prevent further chaos after the country’s violent struggles. “If we had returned harm to poor people, it could have been a disaster for us.”

Traditional clan leadership also played a major role in stabilising the country. Warsame described a form of what she called pastoral democracy, where men historically debated issues with relatively flat social hierarchies. “Everyone had a say,” she said, noting that young and older men alike could express opinions and influence community decisions.

Education has slowly transformed society. When formal schooling was first introduced, many families were suspicious of modern education. Over time, however, attitudes shifted as people recognised the economic and social benefits. Today, women can attend university without major barriers, though access can still be limited in poorer rural regions.

Warsame said women now play an important economic role. Many families depend on female income earners, and in some communities there is even a growing preference for daughters because of their perceived responsibility and work ethic. However, she admitted political representation remains limited. Government leadership is still largely male-dominated, reflecting traditional decision-making structures.

Religious life is central to Somaliland’s identity. Women commonly wear conservative clothing, though Warsame said this is largely a social choice rather than a legal requirement. She stressed that the community resists extremism but does not oppose religion itself. “If you are a good Muslim, you are a good person,” she said, adding that the population tends to reject attempts to impose personal interpretations of faith on others.

She also confirmed what many other Somalilanders have told me, the success of community policing, where neighbours look out for suspicious behaviour. She believes this social pressure discourages extremist ideology from taking root.

On international recognition, Warsame argued that Somaliland has a right to self-determination. She said independence would likely strengthen regional trade and stability, particularly through the strategic Berbera port, which she believes could support landlocked African economies such as Ethiopia.

Warsame said that international recognition would benefit both the region and global commerce.

Sign The Petition

If you believe Western governments should reward democratic success instead of ignoring it, add your name to the petition calling for Somaliland’s recognition as a sovereign state.

PETITION: Recognise Somaliland 5,565 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures It's time for Western governments to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state. While failed states and extremist-backed entities receive diplomatic recognition, Somaliland does not. This petition calls on Western governments to correct that failure. Sign Now Optional email code

Will you sign? First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Street address Apt, suite, etc. City State Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Federated States of Micronesia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Marshall Islands Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Palau Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virgin Island Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Zip code Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City/Suburb State/territory Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Street 2 City Postcode Apt, suite, etc. City Province Postal code Apartment, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City Postal code Apt, suite, etc. City State/region Postal code

Support Our Coverage

Help fund our reporting about what's really happening in Somaliland Rebel News is sending reporter Avi Yemini and his cameraman Benji to Somaliland to report from the ground on one of the world’s most successful, and most ignored, democracies. For more than 30 years, Somaliland has remained peaceful, stable and self-governing, yet Western media and governments largely refuse to acknowledge it. While failed states and extremist-backed regimes receive recognition, Somaliland is shut out. Avi will be there to speak directly to locals, leaders and everyday people, showing viewers what the establishment won’t: a functioning democracy in a volatile region that deserves to be heard. If you believe real journalism means boots on the ground — not talking points from afar — please consider chipping in to help cover economy flights, accommodation and basic expenses for this mission. Unlike the taxpayer-funded media, Rebel News is 100% viewer-supported. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Euros Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ DONATE

Watch All Our Coverage

Follow along with all of Avi's on-the-ground reporting about Somaliland.