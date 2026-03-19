WATCH: Jew walks MUSLIM streets wrapped in ISRAELI flag

Avi Yemini tests local attitudes toward Israel in the largely ignored but stable democracy of Somaliland.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In the capital of Somaliland, I set out to test a claim that would surprise many people watching from the outside world.

Somaliland is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, yet it has been quietly building ties with Israel, something that makes critics across parts of the Muslim world seethe in anger. So I decided to see for myself how ordinary people on the street would react.

Walking through the city centre, I wrapped myself in an Israeli flag and began speaking with locals, something that I can't do safely in Australia. It was a simple experiment: if Somaliland truly supported Israel, the reaction would show it. If not, it would become obvious very quickly. 

What happened next was not what many international commentators might expect.

Rather than hostility, the response was overwhelmingly warm. People approached me in the street, smiling, shaking my hand and showing support. They recognised the flag immediately and wanted to share their support.

As I walked the streets, the atmosphere remained relaxed and friendly. The experience showed something that often gets lost in the international conversation about Somaliland.

Despite being a Muslim-majority society, the country has developed a reputation for relative stability, democratic governance and openness compared with many of its neighbours. Yet the world largely ignores its story.

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If you believe Western governments should reward democratic success instead of ignoring it, add your name to the petition calling for Somaliland’s recognition as a sovereign state.

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It's time for Western governments to recognise Somaliland as a sovereign state. While failed states and extremist-backed entities receive diplomatic recognition, Somaliland does not. This petition calls on Western governments to correct that failure.

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Rebel News is sending reporter Avi Yemini and his cameraman Benji to Somaliland to report from the ground on one of the world’s most successful, and most ignored, democracies. For more than 30 years, Somaliland has remained peaceful, stable and self-governing, yet Western media and governments largely refuse to acknowledge it.

While failed states and extremist-backed regimes receive recognition, Somaliland is shut out. Avi will be there to speak directly to locals, leaders and everyday people, showing viewers what the establishment won’t: a functioning democracy in a volatile region that deserves to be heard.

If you believe real journalism means boots on the ground — not talking points from afar — please consider chipping in to help cover economy flights, accommodation and basic expenses for this mission. Unlike the taxpayer-funded media, Rebel News is 100% viewer-supported.

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Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

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