WATCH: Jew walks MUSLIM streets wrapped in ISRAELI flag
Avi Yemini tests local attitudes toward Israel in the largely ignored but stable democracy of Somaliland.
In the capital of Somaliland, I set out to test a claim that would surprise many people watching from the outside world.
Somaliland is an overwhelmingly Muslim country, yet it has been quietly building ties with Israel, something that makes critics across parts of the Muslim world seethe in anger. So I decided to see for myself how ordinary people on the street would react.
Walking through the city centre, I wrapped myself in an Israeli flag and began speaking with locals, something that I can't do safely in Australia. It was a simple experiment: if Somaliland truly supported Israel, the reaction would show it. If not, it would become obvious very quickly.
What happened next was not what many international commentators might expect.
Rather than hostility, the response was overwhelmingly warm. People approached me in the street, smiling, shaking my hand and showing support. They recognised the flag immediately and wanted to share their support.
As I walked the streets, the atmosphere remained relaxed and friendly. The experience showed something that often gets lost in the international conversation about Somaliland.
Despite being a Muslim-majority society, the country has developed a reputation for relative stability, democratic governance and openness compared with many of its neighbours. Yet the world largely ignores its story.
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Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/