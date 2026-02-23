LET’S MAKE A DEAL: Somaliland makes bold recognition pitch to Trump
U.S. recognition may be closer than ever as Somaliland offers military bases, minerals for formal recognition.
Somaliland has signalled it is ready to deepen ties with the United States by offering access to key mineral resources and potential military facilities, as it intensifies its long-running campaign for international recognition.
Khadar Hussein Abdi, Somaliland’s minister of the presidency, outlined the proposal in an interview with AFP, framing it as part of a broader diplomatic push.
“We are willing to give exclusive (access to our minerals) to the United States. Also, we are open to offer military bases to the United States,” Hussein Abdi said.
“We believe that we will agree on something with the United States.”
Somaliland declared autonomy from Somalia in 1991 after the collapse of Siad Barre’s regime, whose forces devastated the north during a brutal civil war. While much of Somalia spiralled into prolonged instability, Somaliland gradually restored order and established its own institutions by the late 1990s.
Despite maintaining relative stability for decades, the territory has struggled to secure formal recognition. In December, Israel became the only country in the world to recognise Somaliland’s independence, a diplomatic breakthrough for the region.
Somalia has denounced Israel’s move as an attack on its territorial integrity and unity, a stance supported by many African and Arab governments.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Cirro, has embraced the development, praising Netanyahu for his “leadership and commitment to promoting stability and peace” in the region.
Cirro has also floated granting Israel privileged access to mineral resources, and Hussein Abdi said he could not rule out the possibility of allowing Israel to establish a military presence.
The U.S. has not yet formally shifted its position on Somaliland’s status. However, in August, President Donald Trump suggested at a White House news conference that he was preparing to move on the issue when asked about Somaliland.
Strategically located across the Gulf of Aden from Yemen, where Houthi rebels have targeted Israeli assets, Somaliland occupies a pivotal maritime position. Officials say the region holds deposits of lithium, coltan and other in-demand minerals, though independent studies are limited.
