ANNOUNCING: Rebel News launching documentary exposing ostrich farm massacre
Rebel News is creating an investigative documentary uncovering the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's destruction of healthy animals and the livelihoods caught in the crossfire — and we need your help to bring this story to light.
Rebel News is launching an investigative documentary to expose what really happened on a rural ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C., where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) massacred more than 300 healthy birds — and why this shocking overreach reaches far beyond one rural farm.
As Rebel News’ B.C. Bureau Chief, I spent weeks on that farm watching a federal agency armed with Canadian tax dollars descend on a family-run operation with militarized force: seizing animals and land, blocking cameras, and even arresting the farmers for trying to care for their flock as the agency had asked. And all of that was so bureaucrats could succeed at their mission to destroy the untested, visibly asymptomatic, scientifically-valuable prehistoric creatures.
Thanks to boots-on-the-ground reporting, the public saw the chaos, tears, and devastation as CFIA-hired marksmen senselessly blasted the herd away through the night. And with your help, we’ll show the public the truth about the driving force behind senseless slaughters like this that have killed farms across Canada for years.
This documentary — produced by myself, Rebel News and Sydney Fizzard — will reveal the bigger story, which is how the CFIA has evolved into one of the most powerful bureaucratic arms in the country and why the culling industry could lead to a national food security crisis.
To help recover the costs involved in bringing this important documentary to life, please donate what you can at OstrichFarmDocumentary.com .
Donation Perks
Documentary Crowdfund
Watch All Our Coverage
Shop Ostrich Merch
Click here to see the entire Ostrich Farm collection at the Rebel News Store!
