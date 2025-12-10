ANNOUNCING: Rebel News launching documentary exposing ostrich farm massacre

Rebel News is launching an investigative documentary to expose what really happened on a rural ostrich farm in Edgewood, B.C., where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) massacred more than 300 healthy birds — and why this shocking overreach reaches far beyond one rural farm.

As Rebel News’ B.C. Bureau Chief, I spent weeks on that farm watching a federal agency armed with Canadian tax dollars descend on a family-run operation with militarized force: seizing animals and land, blocking cameras, and even arresting the farmers for trying to care for their flock as the agency had asked. And all of that was so bureaucrats could succeed at their mission to destroy the untested, visibly asymptomatic, scientifically-valuable prehistoric creatures.

Thanks to boots-on-the-ground reporting, the public saw the chaos, tears, and devastation as CFIA-hired marksmen senselessly blasted the herd away through the night. And with your help, we’ll show the public the truth about the driving force behind senseless slaughters like this that have killed farms across Canada for years.

This documentary — produced by myself, Rebel News and Sydney Fizzard — will reveal the bigger story, which is how the CFIA has evolved into one of the most powerful bureaucratic arms in the country and why the culling industry could lead to a national food security crisis.

To help recover the costs involved in bringing this important documentary to life, please donate what you can at OstrichFarmDocumentary.com .

Donation Perks

Documentary Crowdfund

HELP FUND OUR OSTRICH DOCUMENTARY Please help us tell the story of Canada's senseless ostrich massacre The government slaughtered hundreds of healthy ostriches on a small family farm in Edgewood, B.C., and if we don’t document what really happened, they’ll keep calling this massacre a “cull” and move on. Our answer is a Rebel News documentary that uses months of on-the-ground reporting and exclusive footage to expose the CFIA, the RCMP, and the system that destroyed Universal Ostrich Farm. But finishing this film properly will cost at least another $25,000, on top of what we’ve already spent just to cover the story. We're offering special perks for donations over $100 — click here to see them all. Every dollar helps us push back against a system that thinks it can kill first and dodge questions later. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ DONATE

Watch All Our Coverage

07:24 Sask. farmers rally against federal overreach — and get met with wall of police 13:09 Canadians protest CFIA after controversial cull of hundreds of ostriches in B.C. 22:46 'Cull the CFIA': Patriots in Toronto organize farmers’ protest after ostrich massacre 12:42 Brutal ostrich cull sparks nationwide protests against CFIA 15:40 CFIA under fire: Protests erupt across Canada after senseless ostrich slaughter 1:47 RAW: Patriotic ostrich supporters sing 'O Canada' in protest in Toronto LIVE UPDATES: Cross-country protests condemn CFIA ostrich slaughter 13:26 Public pushback, protests on the rise after CFIA’s senseless ostrich slaughter Will the Canadian Food Inspection Agency kill healthy peacocks next? 11:48 Animal Rights' Activists Accuse CFIA of 'Criminal Animal Cruelty' for Slaughter of B.C. Ostriches

Shop Ostrich Merch

Click here to see the entire Ostrich Farm collection at the Rebel News Store!