BREAKING: Judge rules that Tommy Robinson can go free

I flew seven hours from Toronto to London to report on a half-hour court hearing today, but it was worth every minute.

At around 10:30 a.m. London time, Justice Jeremy Johnson ruled that Tommy Robinson can go free from prison. His contempt of court has been “purged” and he is free to go. Tommy is expected to leave prison later this week.

As you know, Tommy has served seven months in a maximum security prison, in solitary confinement no less, for the sin of publishing a documentary film to Twitter, called “Silenced”. (How ironic.) That film was seen more than 160 million times, but a judge had ordered Tommy not to publish it, and he did anyways.

For that civil offence — it’s not a crime — Tommy was thrown into solitary confinement, universally recognized as a kind of torture reserved for criminals who continue to be violent in prison.

Earlier legal attempts to revise Tommy’s prison treatment — by appealing his sentence; and by asking for a judicial review of the prison’s decision to put him in solitary confinement — failed.

In the end, Tommy took down the video from his Twitter account, and that was enough to mollify the judge, who noted that although Tommy did not express “remorse or contrition”, Tommy did indicate that if he disagreed with a court ruling in the future, he would challenge it in court, not defy it.

I’m glad Tommy will be out of prison shortly. Increasingly it’s clear that the United Kingdom doesn’t protect freedom of speech, at least for certain ideas. The Times of London recently reported that every single day in the UK, on average 30 people are arrested for writing something on social media.

It has become the authoritarian regime that George Orwell warned about. I’m going to stick around the UK for a couple more days so that I have a chance to greet Tommy when he’s finally out of prison. Hopefully we can have a few moments to catch up one-on-one (the sadistic prison governor, Nicola Marfleet, barred me from visiting him). And I know he’ll want to speak on camera to his friends and supporters around the world.

That will likely be in the next few days. I’m glad Tommy is out of prison. But I know that his legal troubles won’t end. He has been declared an enemy of the state, and there’s no lengths the police, prosecutors, politicians and press won’t go to, to stop him from his journalism and activism. We’ll do our best to keep fighting for freedom — and I know Tommy will, too.

