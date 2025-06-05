BREAKING: Tommy Robinson Pleads "Not Guilty" and Denounces “Propaganda War” Against Him

LONDON, ENGLAND — I’ve just stepped out from Westminster Magistrates’ Court, huddled under a borrowed umbrella in the cold and damp, where moments ago, Tommy Robinson emerged from a courtroom battle that struck at the heart of press freedom and free speech in Britain.

I flew across the Atlantic to cover this hearing in person because this case — and what it represents — demands international attention. Rebel News has been closely following Tommy’s legal battles for years, and what’s unfolding now is nothing short of a war on independent journalism and free expression.

The Background

Tommy Robinson, the former founder of the English Defence League turned independent journalist, is facing criminal harassment charges for confronting two journalists who took covert photos of his children while he was on holiday in Cyprus last summer. Rather than turn a blind eye, Tommy turned the camera on them — and then had the audacity to talk about it publicly. For that, he now stands accused.

Today, Tommy pleaded not guilty. The charges stem not from violence, nor incitement, but from challenging the corporate press — the very same press that feels entitled to pry into his private life, photograph his kids, and then cry foul when they are held to account.

The Courtroom Clash

Inside the courtroom, the stakes became clear. The Crown sought to impose sweeping bail conditions that would have essentially gagged Tommy from speaking about his own case. He wouldn’t have been allowed to name or even refer to the so-called "victims" — the journalists who filmed his family — nor could he discuss the charges or the process.

But in a rare moment of judicial clarity, the magistrate refused to go along. As Tommy explained in his post-hearing scrum outside court, the judge criticized the Crown's request as "curtailing free speech" and ordered them to revise their conditions.

“The judge said it was too wide-ranging,” Tommy told reporters. “He told the prosecution: ‘You need to re-evaluate what you’re asking for because it is a containment of free speech.’”

Though Tommy remains under restrictive bail conditions — he cannot name the journalists or share details about the case — he has secured one crucial victory: he now has the option of a jury trial.

“I want to be tried by 12 members of the British public,” he said. “I want them to hear the evidence and see the behavior of the establishment media. I want to put them on trial.”

Mainstream Media Silence — and Smears

Despite these developments, the legacy media outlets here in the UK are spinning a different tale — or worse, remaining silent. As Tommy noted, “The cameras in my face now from the establishment media will today run headlines across the country which will imply something that hasn’t happened.”

It’s a familiar pattern: selective reporting, willful omissions, and outright lies — all part of a broader campaign to silence dissent and punish those who expose their hypocrisy.

Yet, the public isn’t buying it anymore. “I was looking up prior to this at the trust in media across Europe,” Tommy said. “The British public have the least trust — not the former communist states, but here. Because people are waking up.”

The Trial Ahead — and the Battle for Free Speech

Tommy’s case is now headed to Crown Court, with a preliminary date set for July 3 at Southwark — though there’s talk it could be moved to the Old Bailey, one of Britain’s most high-profile criminal courts, typically reserved for terrorists and murderers.

All this for confronting two journalists with a camera.

In our conversation, Tommy made it clear that this is about more than his case. It’s a fight for the very future of journalism. “There’s a propaganda war being waged against us by the establishment,” he said. “The way we fight back is through citizen journalism.”

That’s why Rebel News is here — not just to cover the story but to be part of the resistance against censorship, institutional bias, and the coordinated silencing of dissenting voices.

