CBC releases ostrich doc, NDP caucus tension, Eby caves on DRIPA suspension | Buffalo Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by x for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Michael Couros (political commentator and author of Authority: Reclaiming Control In A World That Wants to Own You)

Today, we're looking at the CBC's documentary about what happened at Universal Ostrich Farms and the cull of hundreds of healthy birds in the name of public health.

Plus, tensions are high among New Democrats: in British Columbia, Premier David Eby is attempting to navigate his caucus through contentious land title disputes, while new federal leader Avi Lewis has inflamed issues with Naheed Nenshi and the Alberta NDP.

And finally, with a potential election looming in B.C., Premier Eby has caved on one of the most pressing issues, the province's UN-inspired Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

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