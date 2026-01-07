🔴Canada 'next' after Venezuela, US fixated on Greenland, Manitoba deficit | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political strategist Michael Couros for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Michael Couros (political strategist)

Today, we're looking at comments from Canada's former UN ambassador, Bob Rae, who warned the country could be next to face U.S. hostility following President Trump ordering a strike on Venezuela and the capture of the South American nation's dictator, Nicolas Maduro.

Plus, Trump remains focused on Greenland as discussions about how the sparsely populated, mineral rich island is necessary for national security heat up.

And finally, Manitoba's debt under NDP Premier Wab Kinew has exploded, with projections now showing a $1.6 billion deficit, more than double the original expectation.

