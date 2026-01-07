🔴Canada 'next' after Venezuela, US fixated on Greenland, Manitoba deficit | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political strategist Michael Couros for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Michael Couros (political strategist)
Today, we're looking at comments from Canada's former UN ambassador, Bob Rae, who warned the country could be next to face U.S. hostility following President Trump ordering a strike on Venezuela and the capture of the South American nation's dictator, Nicolas Maduro.
Plus, Trump remains focused on Greenland as discussions about how the sparsely populated, mineral rich island is necessary for national security heat up.
And finally, Manitoba's debt under NDP Premier Wab Kinew has exploded, with projections now showing a $1.6 billion deficit, more than double the original expectation.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live