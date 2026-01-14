🔴Canada-China trade talks, First Nations project consent, Legault resigns | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Cory Morgan (columnist at the Western Standard)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's trip to China, where the pair of Canadian leaders are meeting with Beijing to discuss trade issues, with the premier taking a particular focus on the Prairie province's canola exports to the Asian nation.

Plus, Carney met with the left-wing activists at Coastal First Nations as the group, which is not an official Indigenous band, attempts to block west coast project developments.

And finally, Quebec Premier Francois Legault has resigned ahead of the province's election this year, as his Coalition Avenir Quebec party lags behind the Parti Quebecois and Quebec Liberals in polling — could Canada soon see two provincial independence referendums?

