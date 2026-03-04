🔴Carney on Iran strikes, End of the Old World Order, Canada immigration problem | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by 30-year CAF veteran Ret. Cpl. Jim Sinclair for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Panel guest this week: Ret. Cpl. Jim Sinclar, 30-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's comments on the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran as the conflict enters its fifth day.

Plus, Carney said the Old World Order is going away, and that Canada won't mourn it's passing as we enter a New World Order.

And finally, an expert is predicting Canada's population growth could soon be entirely driven by immigration. We'll discuss what this might mean for the future of the country.

