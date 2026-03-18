🔴Police visit over anti-Carney post, Feds appeal Emergencies Act, Self-defence laws | Rebel Roundup
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Drea Humphrey & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political commentator Marc Nixon and independent journalist Chris Dacey for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Marc Nixon (political commentator) | Chris Dacey (independent journalist)
Today, we're looking at a woman being paid a visit by police over critical posts she made about Prime Minister Mark Carney. Is Canada slipping into British-style censorship — or was the visit warranted?
Plus, after the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling finding the Trudeau Liberals acted unconstitutionally by invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protest, the government is appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.
And finally, are self-defence laws in Canada getting stronger, even without new legislation? With Premier Danielle Ford backing Albertans' right to defend themselves earlier this year, a new incident in Ontario suggests a similar approach might be spreading.
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