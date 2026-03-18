🔴Police visit over anti-Carney post, Feds appeal Emergencies Act, Self-defence laws | Rebel Roundup

Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political commentator Marc Nixon and independent journalist Chris Dacey for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Marc Nixon (political commentator) | Chris Dacey (independent journalist)

Today, we're looking at a woman being paid a visit by police over critical posts she made about Prime Minister Mark Carney. Is Canada slipping into British-style censorship — or was the visit warranted?

Plus, after the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a lower court ruling finding the Trudeau Liberals acted unconstitutionally by invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protest, the government is appealing the decision to the Supreme Court.

And finally, are self-defence laws in Canada getting stronger, even without new legislation? With Premier Danielle Ford backing Albertans' right to defend themselves earlier this year, a new incident in Ontario suggests a similar approach might be spreading.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Drea & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows