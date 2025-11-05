🔴Carney's $78B deficit, Conservative crosses the floor, CBC gets more funding | Buffalo Roundtable
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget, blowing far past the massive deficit that led to the eventual downfall of Justin Trudeau. With the budget finally presented, will the Liberals be able to drum up enough support to avoid an election?
Plus, with the Carney Liberals looking for support, Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont has crossed the floor from the Conservatives to the Liberals, pushing the party to just two seats shy of forming a majority government — as rumours persist about more potential floor crossings.
And finally, refugees aren't the only group receiving more funding from the federal government under Carney's budget. Canada's state broadcaster is set to receive another boost from the Liberals, despite more and more Canadians tuning out.
