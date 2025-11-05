🔴Carney's $78B deficit, Conservative crosses the floor, CBC gets more funding | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Kris Sims for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Kris Sims (Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's first budget, blowing far past the massive deficit that led to the eventual downfall of Justin Trudeau. With the budget finally presented, will the Liberals be able to drum up enough support to avoid an election?

Plus, with the Carney Liberals looking for support, Nova Scotia MP Chris d'Entremont has crossed the floor from the Conservatives to the Liberals, pushing the party to just two seats shy of forming a majority government — as rumours persist about more potential floor crossings.

And finally, refugees aren't the only group receiving more funding from the federal government under Carney's budget. Canada's state broadcaster is set to receive another boost from the Liberals, despite more and more Canadians tuning out.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows