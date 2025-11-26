🔴B.C. gets pipeline veto, Millions for 'feminist aid', Sask. backs firearm rights | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath and Saskatchewan Prosperity Project chair Brad Williams for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Panel guests this week: Jeffrey Rath (independence advocate with the Alberta Prosperity Project) | Brad Williams (chair, Saskatchewan Prosperity Project)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney reaching a tentative agreement with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on a new pipeline project — only for Carney to hand British Columbia Premier David Eby a veto.

Plus, the Liberals have doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in so-called feminist aid projects.

And finally, Saskatchewan is standing up for residents' firearms rights, pushing back against the Carney Liberals efforts to enact a gun grab.

