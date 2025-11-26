🔴B.C. gets pipeline veto, Millions for 'feminist aid', Sask. backs firearm rights | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo Roundtable is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Alberta independence advocate Jeffrey Rath and Saskatchewan Prosperity Project chair Brad Williams for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Jeffrey Rath (independence advocate with the Alberta Prosperity Project) | Brad Williams (chair, Saskatchewan Prosperity Project)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney reaching a tentative agreement with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on a new pipeline project — only for Carney to hand British Columbia Premier David Eby a veto.
Plus, the Liberals have doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in so-called feminist aid projects.
And finally, Saskatchewan is standing up for residents' firearms rights, pushing back against the Carney Liberals efforts to enact a gun grab.
