Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program continues to profit consultants

As countless Canadians struggle with life-altering injuries from COVID-19 vaccines that are still touted as "safe and effective" by officials, the federal Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) is continually exposed as a bureaucratic pet project that prioritizes insiders over the afflicted.

Recent parliamentary disclosures, stemming from Conservative MP Ted Falk's Order Paper Question Q-141, break down the damning picture.

VISP has burned through $52.9 million in taxpayer funds — the same citizens who bankrolled the vaccines' development, distribution, and aggressive marketing campaigns – since its 2021 launch. Yet, amid documented cases of severe harm, less than a third of that sum, a mere $16.9 million, has reached victims in compensation.

Instead, the lion's share has been funnelled to salaries, overhead, consulting, legal fees, and software.

Private consultancy firm Oxaro, which rebranded mid-program from Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton without explanation, has pocketed nearly $23 million in salaries alone. This echoes Rebel News’ earlier investigation into VISP's failures, where over half the budget lined consultants' pockets as claims surged.

Even Quebec, which is the only province to have a pre-existing program, compensation totalled just $310,000 against $1.8 million in salaries; a jaw-dropping six times more for administration than aid.

Victims of the government's “safe and effective” marketing campaign were denied informed consent and now face staggering delays, unprofessionalism, and outright injury claim denials.

Shockingly, no competitive contract was issued for this unprecedented national initiative.

Instead, a five-year "contribution agreement" sidestepped the usual contract process oversight, handing Oxaro a sweetheart deal.

With 3,317 claims filed, only 234 have been approved by VISP's elusive medical board. The bar for injury has been set almost impossibly high, demanding exhaustive documentation and prolonged assessments. That is, if claimants can make it through the multilayered reporting bureaucracy at all.

Some injured Canadians have been left suffering for so long that they’ve been steered toward Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) as their desperation mounts.

Now, with no transparent breakdown for current spending and newly revealed non-competitive contracts — like the Bruyère Institute's $40,000 gig to "improve" the program — the focus seems more keen on optics, not justice.

Who was VISP truly intended for? The suffering Canadians it promised to help, or the well-paid administrators shielding a flawed system?