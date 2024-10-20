Clip of Avi Yemini exposing woke logic in Hollywood goes viral

During a recent stop on his Avi Across America tour in Hollywood, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini found himself in an exchange with a local left-winger that has since gone viral on social media.

The interaction, with almost 3 million views and 50,000 likes on X alone, unfolded as Avi spoke with locals about their political views ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

🚨 Leftist gets DESTROYED with her own words in under a minute



In the viral clip, the protester, a young woman advocating for progressive issues, became increasingly frustrated when Avi turned her own logic against her.

She initially argued that those without "skin in the game" shouldn’t have a say on matters like trans rights, using her transgender sister’s experience as an example.

"It's different when someone's talking about something that directly affects you," she said.

Avi calmly asked her opinion on the Israel-Hamas conflict, knowing she’d likely have a strong stance. Predictably, she decried the situation in Gaza, calling it "genocide." This opened the door for Avi to apply her own argument back at her.

"Do you have skin in the game?" Avi asked, noting that his own family lived in Israel, giving him a personal connection to the issue. The protester immediately tried to dismiss his point, calling it "different."

But Avi was quick to highlight the flaw in her reasoning. "I'm applying your same argument back at you," he pointed out. "You don’t know what you’re talking about; you’ve got no skin in the game." The woman struggled to respond, exposing the inconsistency in her logic.

As Avi put it, "Funny how her logic only applies to her political foes. Imagine my shock."

The viral exchange served as a prime example of the hypocrisy often present in modern woke ideology, where certain rules are only applied when convenient. Avi’s sharp questioning turned the tables, exposing the double standards at play.

The clip, part of a larger report about Hollywood’s political climate, shows that while the city’s elite may be backing Harris, the everyday opinions on the street reveal a much more complex and divided electorate.

