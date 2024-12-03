Did Indian agents target Patrick Brown's Conservative leadership campaign?

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every Monday and Friday!

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is set to make an appearance before the House of Commons public safety and national security committee as part of investigations into allegations of foreign meddling in Canadian elections.

In 2022, Brown was one of a number of contenders vying to replace outgoing Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, a race eventually won by current leader Pierre Poilievre. The Brampton mayor was removed from the race by the party's Leadership Election Organizing Committee who say his campaign violated finance rules.

Unnamed sources told CBC that agents of India's government attempted to derail Brown's campaign, suggesting the rationale was because of the Brampton mayor's “ties with the Sikh community.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on the developing story ahead of Brown's appearance in Commons.

“I'm not sure where the Indian government comes in,” said David. “It might be the Khalistani angle. There are probably more Khalistanis in Brampton, Ontario, than there are in India right now.”

According to 2021 census data, Brampton has the largest share of Sikhs in Canada at over 160,000.

“I'm just sitting here waiting for all the evidence to come out,” added Sheila.

“There's a lot in (the CBC article) of 'sources said this, sources who won't go on the record said this'. And I'm like, I'm not sure because CBC says sources won't come on the record — it could be anybody.”

