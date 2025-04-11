Ezra Levant recaps Tommy Robinson's appeal hearing from London

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant is on the ground in London as Tommy Robinson's appeal hearing wrapped up at the Royal Courts of Justice earlier today.

The British journalist and activist's lawyers, led by Alisdair Williamson, KC, asked the Chief Justice of England and Wales to overturn his prison sentence.

Robinson was previously sentenced to nine months in solitary confinement for publishing a documentary that a judge ordered him not to. This led to Robinson being convicted of contempt of court in October of 2024.

The documentary is called Silenced, and it exposes the two-tiered justice system and corruption present in the U.K.'s law enforcement agencies.

Britain's banned documentary - SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024

Despite Robinson's appeal today in London, the judges didn't provide a ruling at this point in time and it will likely come within the next week or two.

As Ezra explained, the judges have "reserved" their ruling, meaning they're going to take a few days to think things over before arriving at a ruling.

"The judges were attentive, especially the chief justice, and at the end of it they announced that they were not going to make their ruling immediately, but rather were going to review the voluminous written statements and the arguments made by the lawyers today," he said.

"Tommy Robinson is the first British journalist to be jailed for contempt of court in nearly a century. The length of his sentence is extraordinary," Ezra added.

The Rebel News publisher added that he is tempering his expectations for the appeal ruling as appeals are typically not successful.

