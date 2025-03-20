I’m live-tweeting Tommy Robinson’s emergency hearing this morning

I just got off the night flight from Toronto and I’ve arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

I’ve arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice to live-tweet Tommy Robinson’s hearing.



The question for the judge is: can Tommy have an expedited hearing to review the prison’s sadistic decision to keep him in solitary confinement? pic.twitter.com/EkwfAGr6WB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 20, 2025

This morning at 10:30 local time, Tommy Robinson’s lawyers will ask Justice Martin Chamberlain to agree to an urgent hearing to review his appalling treatment at the hands of Nicola Marfleet, the sadistic governor of Woodhill Prison. With no legal justification, she has put Tommy Robinson in solitary confinement for more than 140 days and stripped him of other rights, such as the right to have visitors and even the right to phone his own family.

For comparison, Axel Rudakubana, the Islamic extremist who stabbed to death three girls last year at Southport, has had no such limits on his incarceration.

Tommy’s legal team features Alisdair Williamson, KC, the senior barrister who was successful last year in repelling the bizarre and illegal decision by London’s Metropolitan Police to ban Tommy from visiting the city. I’m excited to see Alisdair on his feet today.

Let’s be honest: Tommy Robinson is treated like an enemy of the state. I’ve seen the justice system perverted just to “get” him for political reasons. But I have a glimmer of hope about today’s hearing. Justice Chamberlain has, on occasion, expressed support for robust freedom of speech. He once told the Times newspaper the UK needed stronger free speech protection, like the U.S. First Amendment. We’ll see if he puts that into practice today.

Anyways, be sure to follow along as I live-tweet the hearing today. And visit www.TommyReports.com to see my video report after the hearing.

And if you can, please do me the kindness of chipping in a few dollars or a few pounds to help cover the costs of my travel to London today. Between my airfare and cab fare, it’s around $1,000 (or about £500). Unlike the BBC, Rebel News doesn’t get any government money — which is one of the reasons we’re able to report honestly about Tommy, unlike the rest of the regime media.

Tommy Robinson has spent months in brutal solitary confinement — an illegal and torturous punishment for a civil prisoner who committed no crime. The mainstream media won't cover this injustice honestly, because they hate Tommy. But Rebel News will. We're fighting to expose the truth and show the world what's really happening. The British government wants to silence Tommy, but we won't let them.

