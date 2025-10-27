Israeli Christian Warns of Islamist Takeover of Europe
Shadi Khalloul of the Israeli Christian Aramaic Association warns Tommy Robinson that Islam colonized the Middle East and, pointing to Lebanon as an example, says it could eventually take over European countries as well.
What is life like for Christians in Israel? During his visit to the Jewish state, Tommy Robinson caught up with a Christian leader in the country to tell Rebel News viewers what it's really like for Christians living in Israel.
Shadi Khalloul of the Israeli Christian Aramaic Association explained how his community is a “native, Indigenous Christian community” that lives within the country and traces its origin back to Christianity's original disciples, where they still speak Aramaic — the same language spoken during Jesus's time.
“We are an ancient community, before becoming even Christians, we were Aramaic people,” Khalloul explains. “The Jews developed from us as a Jewish people and we developed from Jews as a religion, as the Christian religion as you know it today.”
In the 7th century, during the spread of Islam, the region was “colonized,” Khalloul says, as Muslim leaders expanded the religion across North Africa and into Europe.
Pointing to Spain, which saw the Reconquista, where Islam was driven out of the area, Khalloul describes the Islamic expansion as an “invasion,” “an occupation,” and an effort at “colonizing other nations.”
The Israeli Christian Aramaic Association has two purposes, he says.
“One is preserving our Christian faith, our Christian identity, our Aramaic roots, our Aramaic language,” the religious leader explains. The second is to help the native Christian community, which makes up 2% of Israel's population.
This group makes up “the only thriving, growing community of Christians in the Middle East,” Khalloul continues, comparing the oppression Christians face in neighbouring countries like Egypt and Syria — something that's “thanks to the Israeli democratic Jewish state.”
In Israel, Jews, Christians, Muslims and other groups have “equal rights” under the law, he says.
Were it not for Israel's democratic and pluralistic approach, Christians could have been completely purged from some parts of the Middle East, Khalloul warns.
Highlighting Israeli interventions into Lebanon to strike at the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Khalloul says “they saved Christians from annihilation and that's why they still exist as Christians in Lebanon.” Without that intervention, Christians in Lebanon would have been “wiped out,” he says.
Citing the country as a warning for Europe, “Lebanon was a majority of Christians 100 years ago,” Khalloul cautions.
“They will continue until they control your country and then you will be just begging them to survive in the U.K.”
Article compiled by Rebel News staff.
We need your help.
Here’s the truth — this reporting isn’t cheap.
The trip to cover Tommy in Israel and the (hopefully) end of the war with Hamas has cost over $25,000 AUD. Flights alone were more than $10,000, and with accommodation, transport, and security, this is one of our most expensive assignments yet.
We’re not backed by any government or big corporation — we rely entirely on viewers like you. If you believe Tommy deserves fair coverage, and that independent journalists should be on the ground telling the truth, please click here to chip in now.
Whether it’s $10, $50, or more — every contribution helps Avi and Benji continue bringing you honest, unfiltered reporting from Israel.
You can also follow every update and livestream right here on this page — bookmark it and share it with friends who want to see the truth for themselves.
Donate now
Please help fund Avi and Benji’s independent reporting from Israel during Tommy Robinson's semi-state-organized visit.
We have never taken any money from any government for our journalism. (And we never will.) To stay editorially independent, we are paying for this journalistic trip through viewer crowdfunding.
Watch all our coverage
Merch
You don't stand with Islamist terrorism, and you want to let people know with our straight-to-the-point F*ck Hamas t-shirt.
This isn't just clothing; it's a bold statement. By wearing it, you're amplifying your voice against the violence inflicted by Hamas and standing with those affected. Available now in the Rebel News Store.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-27 21:46:42 -0400Is this ANY surprise? Islam is about conquest and subjugation. Read the Quran and you’ll see just what a militant religion it is. And if my remark hurts somebody’s feelings, too bad. It’s the truth.