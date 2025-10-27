Israeli Christian Warns of Islamist Takeover of Europe

What is life like for Christians in Israel? During his visit to the Jewish state, Tommy Robinson caught up with a Christian leader in the country to tell Rebel News viewers what it's really like for Christians living in Israel.

Shadi Khalloul of the Israeli Christian Aramaic Association explained how his community is a “native, Indigenous Christian community” that lives within the country and traces its origin back to Christianity's original disciples, where they still speak Aramaic — the same language spoken during Jesus's time.

“We are an ancient community, before becoming even Christians, we were Aramaic people,” Khalloul explains. “The Jews developed from us as a Jewish people and we developed from Jews as a religion, as the Christian religion as you know it today.”

In the 7th century, during the spread of Islam, the region was “colonized,” Khalloul says, as Muslim leaders expanded the religion across North Africa and into Europe.

Pointing to Spain, which saw the Reconquista, where Islam was driven out of the area, Khalloul describes the Islamic expansion as an “invasion,” “an occupation,” and an effort at “colonizing other nations.”

The Israeli Christian Aramaic Association has two purposes, he says.

“One is preserving our Christian faith, our Christian identity, our Aramaic roots, our Aramaic language,” the religious leader explains. The second is to help the native Christian community, which makes up 2% of Israel's population.

This group makes up “the only thriving, growing community of Christians in the Middle East,” Khalloul continues, comparing the oppression Christians face in neighbouring countries like Egypt and Syria — something that's “thanks to the Israeli democratic Jewish state.”

In Israel, Jews, Christians, Muslims and other groups have “equal rights” under the law, he says.

Were it not for Israel's democratic and pluralistic approach, Christians could have been completely purged from some parts of the Middle East, Khalloul warns.

Highlighting Israeli interventions into Lebanon to strike at the Palestinian Liberation Organization, Khalloul says “they saved Christians from annihilation and that's why they still exist as Christians in Lebanon.” Without that intervention, Christians in Lebanon would have been “wiped out,” he says.

Citing the country as a warning for Europe, “Lebanon was a majority of Christians 100 years ago,” Khalloul cautions.

“They will continue until they control your country and then you will be just begging them to survive in the U.K.”

Article compiled by Rebel News staff.

