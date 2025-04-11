RIGHT NOW: I’m live-tweeting Tommy Robinson’s Court of Appeal hearing
Tommy’s lawyers, led by Alisdair Williamson, KC, will ask no-one less than the Chief Justice of England and Wales to overturn his prison sentence.
I flew all night from Ottawa, Canada, to London, England — from one capital city to another.
And then I came straight to the Royal Courts of Justice, where the Court of Appeal will be hearing Tommy Robinson’s challenge to his brutal prison sentence for contempt of court.
It’s a long shot. It’s an uphill battle. Most appeals fail. And in this case, one wonders if Tommy can even get a fair hearing in the UK anymore, given how he is clearly being singled out as an “enemy of the state”.
But his lawyers will try. And I’ll be there to “live-tweet” every word of it.
Please follow my live-tweets, starting at 10:30 a.m. UK time. And I’ll do my best to post video updates during any breaks.
I am now inside Courtroom 4 at the Royal Courts of Justice, which is the court of appeal. It's a fairly large courtroom. There are about 20 people in the public gallery. There are also nine people (including myself) in the seats reserved for the press.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2025
It looks like there are six lawyers on behalf of the crown prosecutor -- I'll have to confirm that. That's a shocking amount of judicial resources dedicated to a vendetta against a political activist. But that's nothing compared to what's happening at the prison, @HMP_Woodhill.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2025
Tommy Robinson is now on the video screen. He is in a small room, with a desk, presumably at the prison. He has a beard. A court clerk tests the audio connection and it's working.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2025
Williamson: it should not be lightly taken that Tommy's condition is described as PTSD... it is clear that Tommy is being held in segregation contains him and his symptoms but it is on his release he demonstrates behaviours that are harmful... including to seek to take his own…— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 11, 2025
And if you can, please help me cover my flight and cab fare to London, by chipping in a few dollars or a few pounds to my crowdfund. Between my airfare and cab fare, it’s around $1,000 (or about £500). Unlike the government journalists at the BBC, Rebel News doesn’t get any government money — which is one of the reasons we’re able to report honestly about Tommy, unlike the rest of the regime media. (Please click here to help.)
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show.