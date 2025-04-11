RIGHT NOW: I’m live-tweeting Tommy Robinson’s Court of Appeal hearing

Tommy’s lawyers, led by Alisdair Williamson, KC, will ask no-one less than the Chief Justice of England and Wales to overturn his prison sentence.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I flew all night from Ottawa, Canada, to London, England — from one capital city to another.

And then I came straight to the Royal Courts of Justice, where the Court of Appeal will be hearing Tommy Robinson’s challenge to his brutal prison sentence for contempt of court.

This morning at 10:30 a.m. local time, Tommy’s lawyers, led by Alisdair Williamson, KC, will ask no-one less than the Chief Justice of England and Wales to overturn his prison sentence.

It’s a long shot. It’s an uphill battle. Most appeals fail. And in this case, one wonders if Tommy can even get a fair hearing in the UK anymore, given how he is clearly being singled out as an “enemy of the state”.

But his lawyers will try. And I’ll be there to “live-tweet” every word of it.

Please follow my live-tweets, starting at 10:30 a.m. UK time. And I’ll do my best to post video updates during any breaks.

And if you can, please help me cover my flight and cab fare to London, by chipping in a few dollars or a few pounds to my crowdfund. Between my airfare and cab fare, it's around $1,000 (or about £500). Unlike the government journalists at the BBC, Rebel News doesn't get any government money — which is one of the reasons we're able to report honestly about Tommy, unlike the rest of the regime media.

