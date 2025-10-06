SHOCKING: Melbourne graffiti GLORIFIES Hamas on Oct 7 anniversary

On the second anniversary of the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, Jews in Australia awoke to pro-terrorist graffiti sprayed across a billboard and an Officeworks building in Fitzroy.

Scrawled messages like “Glory to Hamas”, “Oct 7, do it again”, “Glory to the martyrs” and “Free Palestine” adorned Alexandra Parade and Brunswick Street as Melbourne’s Jewish community prepared to mark the anniversary.

Hamas is a designated terrorist organisation in Australia. Two years ago, their brutal attack slaughtered more than 1,200 people and kidnapped over 250 hostages. These messages are not protest: they are threats.

This isn’t symbolic or metaphorical. It is real intimidation on the streets of Melbourne. The graffiti is attempting to normalise terror, to terrorise vulnerable communities and to re-open wounds on a day of remembrance.

In my interview today on GB News, I warned against complacency in the face of such extremist voices.

Governments must treat these acts not as vague hate speech but as direct assaults on safety and democracy.

Australia already has laws “against incitement to violence” — if we just enforce them, we won’t need more power. As I said: “If they just implemented and enforced current laws, you won’t need anything else to do it.”

The Jewish community in Melbourne knows what it means to live under threat. This graffiti is a reminder that the struggle against anti-Jewish hatred is not historical ... it is ongoing.

