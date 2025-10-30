Tommy Robinson's memorable moments from his historic Israel visit

Uncover raw frontline stories, ancient truths and dire warnings for the West from Tommy Robinson's eye-opening journey to Israel.

British freedom fighter Tommy Robinson's recent visit to Israel, at the invitation of Knesset member Amichai Chikli, has laid bare the stark realities of life on the frontlines against radical Islam and global antisemitism. Over two intense weeks, Robinson delved into the scars of October 7, from harrowing hostage tales in border kibbutzim to frontline commanders' accounts of Gaza operations, revealing a nation under siege yet unbowed. As we revealed in Avi Yemini's exclusive coverage of Robinson's visit, the trip shattered media myths, spotlighting how unchecked extremism threatens not just Israel but the entire Western way of life.

Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli torches UK Labour's soft stance on radical Islam, likening it to pre-WWII appeasement in this fiery warning to the West.

A battle-hardened paratrooper recounts October 7 trauma, Gaza tunnel fights, and the global antisemitism surge hitting home after frontline duty.

Heart-wrenching chat with father Thomas Hand, whose eight-year-old daughter Emily was snatched by Hamas on October 7 from a Gaza-border kibbutz.

Chikli blasts Labour MPs' ban on Jewish Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at an Aston Villa match, calling out Birmingham's Islamist grip and Starmer's moral rot.

British Jews spill the beans: "Safer in a war zone than London"—why they're ditching the UK amid surging hate under Labour's watch.

Pilgrimage vibes in Jerusalem's holy sites: Robinson urges Christians to visit before a caliphate dream torches this cradle of faith.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana's stark alert: Europe's open borders invite the radical Islamist storm Israel battles daily.

Robinson's raw reflection post-Holocaust museum: "Now I truly get it"—a gut-punch dive into history's darkest lessons.

10km from Lebanon, experts at Alma Centre unpack Hezbollah's Iran-backed jihad eyeing the UK and beyond.

Ohana unmasks "From the river to the sea" as a Jew-free Palestine blueprint, mapping the genocidal intent behind the chant.

Ohana's map drops truth bombs: That viral slogan? It's a Hamas call for Jewish erasure from the land.

Undercover scoop on the Muslim Brotherhood's stealth blueprint to infiltrate and topple Western societies from within.

Street shock in the Middle East: A man blurts "I hate Jews!"—raw antisemitism laid bare in an unscripted clash.

UK Imam in Jerusalem dodges on Taqiyya—Islam's "deception doctrine"—as Robinson presses why non-believers face death in scripture.

Deep in West Bank settlements: Families defy threats to reclaim biblical roots, flipping the "illegal" media spin on its head.

Old City t-shirt king spills: Pride in IDF and unis amid the chaos—everyday grit in Jerusalem's powder-keg heart.

Nazareth's Christian core: From Mary's home to Chinese pilgrims fleeing commie crackdowns, a defiant faith oasis.

Shilo's ancient digs prove Jewish ties predate the headlines—then a raw chat with hilltop settlers holding the line.

Nazareth unfiltered: Bustling Arab streets clash with holy sites, exposing the media's one-sided "oppression" yarn.

