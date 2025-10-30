Tommy Robinson's memorable moments from his historic Israel visit

British freedom fighter Tommy Robinson's recent visit to Israel, at the invitation of Knesset member Amichai Chikli, has laid bare the stark realities of life on the frontlines against radical Islam and global antisemitism. Over two intense weeks, Robinson delved into the scars of October 7, from harrowing hostage tales in border kibbutzim to frontline commanders' accounts of Gaza operations, revealing a nation under siege yet unbowed. As we revealed in Avi Yemini's exclusive coverage of Robinson's visit, the trip shattered media myths, spotlighting how unchecked extremism threatens not just Israel but the entire Western way of life.

Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli torches UK Labour's soft stance on radical Islam, likening it to pre-WWII appeasement in this fiery warning to the West.

Israeli Minister EXPOSES Keir Starmer’s Weakness.



In this explosive interview, @AmichaiChikli Minister of Diaspora Affairs of Israel delivers a powerful warning about the rise of radical Islam and the Muslim Brotherhood’s dangerous global ambitions, from establishing a Caliphate… pic.twitter.com/B8Y98o1Nym — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 16, 2025

A battle-hardened paratrooper recounts October 7 trauma, Gaza tunnel fights, and the global antisemitism surge hitting home after frontline duty.

A former paratrooper and reserve commander takes us from the frontlines to the world stage, describing life in Sderot, fighting inside Gaza (Machon Al-Quds, Nuseirat, Beit Hanoun) and the trauma of October 7.



He explains how close Gaza is to Israeli towns, recalls the 2005 Gush… pic.twitter.com/ZEYyqTOZOQ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 16, 2025

Heart-wrenching chat with father Thomas Hand, whose eight-year-old daughter Emily was snatched by Hamas on October 7 from a Gaza-border kibbutz.

Today I visited the Kibbutz closest to the Gaza border.



Where some 5,000 Hamas jihadist scum launched their attack on Israeli citizens on October 7th.



I speak to this brave gentleman, Thomas Hand, whose 8 year old daughter was kidnapped by the terror group that day.



Listen to… pic.twitter.com/JlOJJ57eKU — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 16, 2025

Chikli blasts Labour MPs' ban on Jewish Maccabi Tel Aviv fans at an Aston Villa match, calling out Birmingham's Islamist grip and Starmer's moral rot.

Today, I spoke to @AmichaiChikli Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs & Combating Antisemitism, to discuss the shocking decision by Labour MPs to ban Jewish fans from the @MaccabiTLVFC vs Aston Villa match.



Chikli delivers Israel’s response, calling out discrimination,… pic.twitter.com/nuNR8Vryld — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 17, 2025

British Jews spill the beans: "Safer in a war zone than London"—why they're ditching the UK amid surging hate under Labour's watch.

SHOCKING: British Jews See No Future in the UK



“Safer in a war zone than London.” British Jews tell Tommy Robinson why they’re leaving Britain for good. pic.twitter.com/oH3DImH7Yk — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 18, 2025

Pilgrimage vibes in Jerusalem's holy sites: Robinson urges Christians to visit before a caliphate dream torches this cradle of faith.

It was amazing feeling to go on a Christian pilgrimage in Jerusalem.



This would be impossible if Israel fell to a Caliphate.



I encourage everyone to visit this truly historical city ✝️ pic.twitter.com/qLpT263002 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 19, 2025

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana's stark alert: Europe's open borders invite the radical Islamist storm Israel battles daily.

Words of warning to the West: From the speaker of the Knesset



Today I met with @AmirOhana delivers a chilling warning to Europe’s leaders and citizens about the growing threat posed by radical Islam and the dangers of unchecked immigration. pic.twitter.com/hqkVGSthZn — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 19, 2025

Robinson's raw reflection post-Holocaust museum: "Now I truly get it"—a gut-punch dive into history's darkest lessons.

“Now I Understand”: Tommy Robinson Reflects After Visiting Israel’s Holocaust Museum pic.twitter.com/sS3lB3njqy — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 21, 2025

10km from Lebanon, experts at Alma Centre unpack Hezbollah's Iran-backed jihad eyeing the UK and beyond.

I visited @Israel_Alma_org , just 10km from the Lebanese border - where experts reveal the real threat Hezbollah poses, not just to Israel, but to the UK and the entire Western world.



Hear from Nathan, a British-born Israeli who left London for ideological reasons and now… pic.twitter.com/tP2FzcwaPm — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 21, 2025

Ohana unmasks "From the river to the sea" as a Jew-free Palestine blueprint, mapping the genocidal intent behind the chant.

On The Edge — Tommy Robinson at Israel’s Lebanon Border: “This Is The Frontline” pic.twitter.com/6iqZjoaBr0 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 22, 2025

Ohana's map drops truth bombs: That viral slogan? It's a Hamas call for Jewish erasure from the land.

"From the river to the sea"



Speaker of the Knesset, @AmirOhana rips the mask off the slogan, showing the map and spelling out the endgame: a "Palestine" "cleansed of Jews."



Watch this explosive clip and ask yourself what those chants really mean. pic.twitter.com/MfzvyWDzo6 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 22, 2025

Undercover scoop on the Muslim Brotherhood's stealth blueprint to infiltrate and topple Western societies from within.

Undercover in Europe: The Muslim Brotherhood's Secret Plan to Conquer the West pic.twitter.com/9rWmunMhp8 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 24, 2025

Street shock in the Middle East: A man blurts "I hate Jews!"—raw antisemitism laid bare in an unscripted clash.

“I HATE JEWS!” - Tommy Robinson Confronts Man In Middle East Street Interview pic.twitter.com/Y8UzdAEE6y — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 26, 2025

UK Imam in Jerusalem dodges on Taqiyya—Islam's "deception doctrine"—as Robinson presses why non-believers face death in scripture.

As I spoke to this Imam from the UK in Jerusalem.



It's clear, if you know islam, that Taqiyya will be used to defend the ideology from scrutiny.



Yet millions believe that being a non Muslim is punishable by death.



This must be challenged at every turn, it can't be ignored. pic.twitter.com/lXjs82HqqN — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 26, 2025

Deep in West Bank settlements: Families defy threats to reclaim biblical roots, flipping the "illegal" media spin on its head.

I travelled to the West Bank to meet the families fighting to survive in their ancestral homeland.



This isn't what the mainstream media shows you.



Join me as I go inside a Jewish settlement village and speak directly to the settlers living on the frontline.



They are… pic.twitter.com/Gy0BE0G28L — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 27, 2025

Old City t-shirt king spills: Pride in IDF and unis amid the chaos—everyday grit in Jerusalem's powder-keg heart.

What does the average person in the Old City really think?



I stopped into a local t-shirt shop and was welcomed by a fantastic business owner.



This interview gets right to the heart of the matter.



Surrounded by shirts displaying local pride-from university logos to the… pic.twitter.com/V1oVbBq04Z — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 27, 2025

Nazareth's Christian core: From Mary's home to Chinese pilgrims fleeing commie crackdowns, a defiant faith oasis.

The Story They DON'T Want You to Hear: The Christian Truth in the Holy Land



I'm standing in one of the most sacred places on earth-the Holy Land, at the home of Mary, the mother of Jesus.



This isn't just a historic church; it's a testament to the bedrock of Western… pic.twitter.com/cprvA7PH9N — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 27, 2025

Shilo's ancient digs prove Jewish ties predate the headlines—then a raw chat with hilltop settlers holding the line.

In this report, I travel to the heart of the Biblical land to visit the ancient city of Shilo, which was the original capital and site of the Tabernacle before Jerusalem.



I walk through the archaeological dig site and examine the historical evidence that proves the Jewish… pic.twitter.com/9AGREV9oJA — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 28, 2025

Nazareth unfiltered: Bustling Arab streets clash with holy sites, exposing the media's one-sided "oppression" yarn.

The Reality of Nazareth: What Tommy Robinson Found in the 'Holy City' pic.twitter.com/5fQbkeiK6i — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 29, 2025

