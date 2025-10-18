TWO YEARS ON: Inside the horror Nova Festival attack

Two years after the horrific attack at the Nova Music Festival near Kibbutz Re’im, I accompanied Tommy Robinson to the site to witness the devastation up close.

Walking the grounds, Tommy was visibly affected. He noted how you have to see “scale of the devastation to understand how many people have been affected.”

The festival, just 4–5 kilometres from the Gaza border, was particularly vulnerable. Militants breached the fence at dawn, arriving by vehicles, motorcycles, and even motorised paragliders, cutting off escape routes.

Hundreds were killed, many more wounded, and at least 40 were abducted into Gaza. “You had an invading army and you still have people intent on the destruction and massacre, rape, murder of every Jewish person just there,” Tommy said.

“People need to understand what the state of Israel went through … the level of destruction, the level of murder, level of depravity, barbarianism and the celebration that the men who were committing these acts of murder were doing.”

He also criticised the British government’s stance. “I feel absolutely embarrassed and humiliated that the government … meant to represent the people of Britain, has betrayed the state of Israel. The British people stand with you, but the politicians have thrown you under the bus,” he said. He blamed Labour and the recognition of a Palestinian state on vote-appeasing politics, arguing the party “doesn’t care if they throw 300,000 Jews under the bus.”

Tommy sees a wider global threat and a lesson for Europe. “I’ve always been pro-Israel… if Israel falls, Europe falls, we all fall. Israel is on the front line… surrounded by people who want to wipe you off the face of the map.” He urged Britain to wake up to the influence of radical jihad and the Muslim Brotherhood, warning that leadership is largely unwilling to confront it.

Despite the horror, Tommy expressed optimism about a shift in public awareness. “There’s a cultural revolution. The silent majority will be silent no more and the silent majority are on the side of Israel. It’s a mass awakening.”