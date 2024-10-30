PLEASE HELP: They’re trying to kill Tommy Robinson in prison

That’s been dubbed the UK’s “Guantanamo Bay”, where many terrorists and murderers are serving their time.

But the new prison governor has decided to make Tommy’s life hell — and to possibly put him in a position where he’ll be killed by jihadist prison gangs.

At Tommy’s request, we’ve hired a UK law firm specializing in prison law to take action to compel the prison to protect Tommy.

Tommy has been in Belmarsh before, but the previous prison governor put Tommy in a special unit called the “contingency suites” where no other prisoners had access to him. It was the same prison within a prison where Julian Assange was held. It’s psychologically damaging to be in solitary confinement for so long, but at least Tommy was allowed visitors and he knew he wouldn’t be attacked.

But the new prison warden, a diversity hire named Jenny Louis, gave Tommy two choices: be thrown into the general population of the prison (where he would be killed by jihadist gangs) or to be locked up in a tiny cell “down the block” for 23½ hours a day.

But being put “down the block” is a punishment, usually reserved for violent prisoners who engage in misconduct while in prison. It’s not a permanent holding cell meant for long-term use. According to a recent government inspection of Belmarsh, the average length of time a prisoner has been punished “down the block” is 18 days. Tommy was sentenced to 18 months. No-one could survive that, but that’s what this woke prison governor was threatening to do. She also threatened to punish Tommy in other ways, including severely limiting the number of visitors he’s allowed to receive.

This is morally unacceptable. And it’s illegal, too. Tommy wasn’t convicted of a crime — contempt of court is a civil offence. As a civil prisoner, he has many more rights. A politically angry prison governor can’t just punish him because she dislikes him.

She’s done this before, by the way. When Julian Assange was in prison there, she tried to stop him from even getting married. And she banned Reporters Without Borders from even visiting Assange to see if he was OK.

She’s used to bullying prisoners. It’s only been a couple of days and she is adding extra punishments to Tommy’s sentence. Well, not if we have anything to say about it.

We’ve got to fight back. Even the judge who sentenced Tommy to prison said how dangerous a prison setting is for Tommy.

Before Tommy went to prison, he asked me to look after legal matters like this, and now that he sees what it’s like on the inside, he has approved the plan to hire specialist prison lawyers to challenge this out-of-control governor.

I’m pleased to say the new law firm has already made contact with Tommy and is going to battle for him. I’ve promised to crowdfund the cost, so that Tommy’s family doesn’t have to bear this burden.

Please help us protect Tommy in prison — it might even save his life.

