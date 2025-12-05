🔴Public Safety reviewing gun grab, Migrant offenders getting lighter sentences | Rebel Roundtable
Today, we're looking Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's announcement that federal government is reviewing the SKS, considering whether to add the rifle to its long list of banned firearms.
Plus, debate at the Commons immigration committee got heated yesterday between Conservative critic Michelle Rempel Garner and Immigration Minister Lena Diab as the pair sparred over migrants being given softer sentences in an effort to minimize the impact their crimes might have on their immigration status.
