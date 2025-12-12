🔴Another Conservative crosses the floor, Gun grab delayed, Carney's Temu policies | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Liberals inching closer to a majority in the House of Commons after another Conservative, this time Ontario MP Michael Ma, crossed the floor to join the Carney Liberals.
Plus, Public Safety Canada has quietly pushed back its planned compensation program for firearms owners to turn over their guns to the government.
And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney for carrying out a "Temu" version of Conservative policies.
