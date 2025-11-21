🔴Freeland leaves Canada, JD Vance takes jab at CBC, Libs want Poilievre gone | Rebel Roundtable
Every Friday, Rebel News hosts a roundtable discussion with weekly guests at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by independent journalists Harrison Faulkner and Andy Lee for a special Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Harrison Faulkner (independent journalist) | Andy Lee (independent journalist)
Today, we're looking at Chrystia Freeland leaving Canada as she leaves her government duties behind and prepares for a move to the United Kingdom, where she'll head the prestigious Rhodes Trust at Oxford University.
Plus, U.S. Vice President JD Vance slammed Canada's embrace of mass immigration and extreme multiculturalism while taking a jab at the state broadcaster.
And finally, a new poll suggests a majority of Canadians want Poilievre gone — but with 36% still backing the Conservative leader, is the data simply suggesting Liberal, Bloc, NDP or Green voters want to see Poilievre removed?
Join the Conversation
Hosts David & Drea will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Rebel Roundtable! Tune in on Fridays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live