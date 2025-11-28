🔴Eby threatens to block pipeline, Guilbeault out of cabinet, Land disputes continue | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by taxpayer advocate Carson Binda and political commentator Marc Nixon for a special Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Carson Binda (B.C. director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation) | Marc Nixon (political commentator)

Today, we're looking at B.C. Premier David Eby threatening action against any pipeline looking to travel to the Pacific coast following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a memorandum of understanding that could open the door for new development.

Plus, following the MOU signing between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney, longtime Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault resigned from his position as head of the heritage department in apparent protest of the deal.

And finally, land disputes in British Columbia are continuing following a stunning provincial Supreme Court ruling awarded property rights over public and private land to Indigenous bands. Now, a Burnaby man is seeking damages in response.

Join the Conversation

Hosts David & Drea will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Rebel Roundtable! Tune in on Fridays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows