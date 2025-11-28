🔴Eby threatens to block pipeline, Guilbeault out of cabinet, Land disputes continue | Rebel Roundup
Every Friday, Rebel News hosts a roundtable discussion with weekly guests at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined LIVE by taxpayer advocate Carson Binda and political commentator Marc Nixon for a special Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Carson Binda (B.C. director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation) | Marc Nixon (political commentator)
Today, we're looking at B.C. Premier David Eby threatening action against any pipeline looking to travel to the Pacific coast following Alberta and Ottawa's signing of a memorandum of understanding that could open the door for new development.
Plus, following the MOU signing between Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney, longtime Liberal cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault resigned from his position as head of the heritage department in apparent protest of the deal.
And finally, land disputes in British Columbia are continuing following a stunning provincial Supreme Court ruling awarded property rights over public and private land to Indigenous bands. Now, a Burnaby man is seeking damages in response.
