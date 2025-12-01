🔴Rebel attacked in Montreal, Poilievre's comedy routine, Guilbeault trusts Carney | Rebel Roundup
Today, we're looking at the assault carried out against Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy, who received stitches to treat a cut on his arm after he was attacked by far-left agitators at a Montreal protest.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre stole the show at the annual parliamentary press gallery dinner, where he showed off his sense of humour.
And finally, despite resigning from cabinet after Alberta and Ottawa signed a MOU regarding new pipelines, eco-extremist Steven Guilbeault says he still trusts Prime Minister Mark Carney.
