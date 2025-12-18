🔴Conservatives talk immigration, European farmers revolt, Quebec Liberals implode | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at what federal and provincial Conservative voices are saying about Canada's immigration crisis, as Rebel News recently put questions about the issue to premiers Scott Moe and Danielle Smith, along with federal immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner.

Plus, farmers in Europe are protesting the slaughter of a herd of cows, setting fires in Brussels.

And finally, Quebec Liberal leader Pablo Rodriguez has resigned from his position following a scandal over allegations of vote buying during the provincial leadership race as an election is set to occur at some point in 2026.

