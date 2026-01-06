🔴Poilievre on Venezuela oil, Carney in Europe, First Nations legal action in Alberta | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments what the U.S. intervention in Venezuela could mean for Canada's oil sector amid an ongoing trade dispute with Canada's southern neighbour.

Plus, Mark Carney is back visiting his natural habitat — no, not in any part of Canada. The PM is embarking on another international trip, returning to Europe where he lived for years prior to succeeding Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

And finally, First Nations groups in Alberta are filing a legal challenge attempting to block an Alberta separation referendum as a potential vote on the issue looms in 2026.

