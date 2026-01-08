🔴U.S. unveils new food pyramid, $200M for black-led orgs, Freeland caves to pressure | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the new U.S. food pyramid unveiled by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., shaking up the long-held status quo and bringing an emphasis to healthy, natural food.
Plus, Canada has announced a discriminatory new federal funding investment, $200 million for black-led organizations.
And finally, despite initially announcing a vague timeline for her resignation before taking on a role advising Ukraine's governemnt, Chrystia Freeland has caved to pressure and will step down as a member of Parliament at the end of this week.
Join the Conversation
