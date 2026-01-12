🔴Iran protests continue, X not banned in Canada, Ottawa adds 99K staff in 10 years | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the ongoing protests in Iran as reports over the weekend suggested the Islamist regime carried out widespread violence against demonstrators — an action President Trump has warned could lead to U.S. strikes on the country.
Plus, rumours have been circulating online about the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada working together to ban the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), a claim AI and Digital Minister Evan Solomon disputed.
And finally, a new report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation reveals how much bloat the Liberals have added to the federal bureaucracy over the last 10 years, with government staffers expanding by 99,000 and more than a billion dollars being handed out in bonuses, despite the continued decline in Canadians' living standards.
Hosts Sheila & David will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Peter Wrenshall commented 2026-01-12 16:49:24 -0500 FlagEven assuming that the actions of that SUV driver in Minneapolis were accidental, here is some free advice: When a law enforcement officer tells you to exit your vehicle, you EXIT YOUR VEHICLE. You do NOT put your foot on the accelerator!