🔴Alberta separatism issues, Trans activist fakes death, Manitoba backs Minnesota | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined by Tamara Lich LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest: Tamara Lich

Today, we're looking at a disagreement between two of the foremost legal experts on Alberta independence, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and law professor Bruce Pardy, who differ on how separation would affect First Nations bands in the province.

Plus, a Calgary transgender activist has sparked backlash online after faking his death.

And finally, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and said the province is standing with the state following the death of a radical left-wing protester who fatally shot by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer after she disobeyed commands to exit her vehicle, striking the officer as she attempted to flee the scene.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows