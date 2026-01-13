🔴Alberta separatism issues, Trans activist fakes death, Manitoba backs Minnesota | Buffalo Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined by Tamara Lich LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest: Tamara Lich
Today, we're looking at a disagreement between two of the foremost legal experts on Alberta independence, constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and law professor Bruce Pardy, who differ on how separation would affect First Nations bands in the province.
Plus, a Calgary transgender activist has sparked backlash online after faking his death.
And finally, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew spoke with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and said the province is standing with the state following the death of a radical left-wing protester who fatally shot by a U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officer after she disobeyed commands to exit her vehicle, striking the officer as she attempted to flee the scene.
